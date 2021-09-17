Cloudy icon
72º
wsls logo

Sports

Liberty ready to welcome state rival ODU

Flames 2-0 in early going

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Liberty Flames, Old Dominion Monarchs
Old Dominion at Liberty Football Preview
Old Dominion at Liberty Football Preview

Lynchburg, Va. – Liberty will look to move to 3-0 when they host in-state rival Old Dominion.
The Conference USA Monarchs are 1-1, having not played since 2019.
They only return 7 players from the team two seasons ago, but after putting up 572 yards in a win over Hampton, head coach Hugh Freeze isn’t looking past ODU.

”You know you’ve got to answer the bell every single week and prove yourself on that given day. Every game is a little different, every coaching staff is a little different, some nights the offense has your number and you feel like you’re playing a play behind each time, so we have to go to prove yourself. And every week’s a test and this is no different,” Freeze said.

Old Dominion blasted Hampton last week, winning 47-7. Running Back Elijah Davis, a Heritage HS product, had 178 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook