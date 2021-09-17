Liberty ready to welcome state rival ODU

Lynchburg, Va. – Liberty will look to move to 3-0 when they host in-state rival Old Dominion.

The Conference USA Monarchs are 1-1, having not played since 2019.

They only return 7 players from the team two seasons ago, but after putting up 572 yards in a win over Hampton, head coach Hugh Freeze isn’t looking past ODU.

”You know you’ve got to answer the bell every single week and prove yourself on that given day. Every game is a little different, every coaching staff is a little different, some nights the offense has your number and you feel like you’re playing a play behind each time, so we have to go to prove yourself. And every week’s a test and this is no different,” Freeze said.

Old Dominion blasted Hampton last week, winning 47-7. Running Back Elijah Davis, a Heritage HS product, had 178 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown.