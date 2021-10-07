VMI football welcoming Tennessee-Chattanooga to Lexington on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Va. – The defending SoCon champs are coming off of a loss on Saturday to their rival The Citadel.

“I thought out kids played hard, they fought hard, there’s no reason to get your gobber down, we’ve examined how that game went against us, how do we improve moving forward,” head coach Scott Wachenheim said. “Our spirits are high and we know we can compete with everyone on our schedule. We’re looking forward to getting back on the gridiron against Tennessee-Chattanooga this Saturday and laying it all on the line.”

The Mocs are favored to win the conference and are currently 2-2. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. in Lexington