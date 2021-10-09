NFLPA leader DeMaurice Smith planning to work 1 more term

FILE - In this c, NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith speaks at the annual state of the union news conference in Miami Beach, Fla. The NFL reacted strongly and quickly Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, to a report that Jon Gruden used a racist comment about Smith in an email 10 years ago. A Wall Street Journal story noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN and now coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, referred in a racist way to Smith's facial features. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith is planning to move on after he serves one more term with the union.

The NFLPA's board of player representatives voted Friday to retain Smith as executive director, and union president JC Tretter said in a statement that the upcoming term would be Smith's last one.

“He was transparent with us about his interest in moving on after this term and for the stability and security of our union, he will work with our player leadership to ensure we have a succession plan in place for the next leader,” Tretter, an offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns, said in a statement.

“De cares deeply about our union and about our players and we thank him for staying to help us secure a strong future for the NFLPA.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL