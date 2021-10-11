Armstrong named ACC Quarterback of the Week

ROANOKE, Va. – For the third time this season, Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong was named ACC Quarterback of the week.

Armstrong and the Cavaliers trailed by 17 points in the fourth quarter at Louisville Saturday when the signal caller passed for 183 yards alone in the quarter to will UVA to the 34-33 victory.

His final state line had him at 40 completions for 487 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. The passing total was the second-highest in school history and was the fourth time he eclipsed 400 yards this season. The Cavaliers win also proved to be the first time the program won consecutive ACC road games since 2011.