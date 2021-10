LEXINGTON, Va. – In Valley District play from Monday night, the Rockbridge County Wildcats earned a 3-0 win over Turner Ashby. On what was senior night in Lexington for Alenna Williamson and Grace Cauley, the Wildcats got the best of the Knights.

Williamson tallied a team high 12 kills and 7 blocks. Cauley added 1 kill, 5 blocks and 1 dig. While sophomore Mackenzie Burch notched 22 assists in the Valley District victory for Rockbridge County.