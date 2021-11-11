Pitt, USC, and more adding Southwest Virginia athletes to their teams during early signing period

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday marked the fall signing day, meaning all athletes outside of football could sign their National Letter of Intent.

At Hidden Valley, girls soccer star Paige Olson is heading to Radford. Olson is a four-year varsity player who was named all-state. She’s scored 51 career goals, even without a 2020 season.

“I went there on my visit and I could just tell that they really treated each other as a family,” Olson said. “I just loved the coaches, I loved the players, they all seemed so genuine, and I just knew right when I went there that this was my new home.”

At Lord Botetourt, five athletes signed to the next level. Connor Fuhrman will take his baseball skills to the University of South Carolina. Teammate Garrett Green will play at Bluefield University.

In softball, Rhyann Jones is heading to UNC Greensboro to pitch. Finally, swimmer Angelina Zeidan and golfer Samir Davidof are both on the way to George Mason.

Ad

Seven students signed their NLI at Patrick Henry on Wednesday as well. Basketball standout Shelby Fiddler and soccer player Marin Fiddler will both head to Niagra. Ruby Isbell will swim at William and Mary.

Lacrosse player Grace Kahoun will play at Pittsburgh, and Chap Hale and Dominick Deluca will play at Randolph Macon and Ferrum.