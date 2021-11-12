Riner – Auburn star guard Ethan Millirons signs on with St. Thomas Aquinas, a Division 2 basketball powerhouse.
Millirons was the state basketball player of the year in Class 1 when he was a sophomore.
He becomes the first basketball player from Auburn to ever receive a monetary scholarship to play hoops in college.
Auburn’s Millirons signs hoops scholarship
