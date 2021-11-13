42º
wsls logo

Sports

Giles proves dominant in Eastern Montgomery win

Spartans won 47-16

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 1st and 10, Giles Spartans, Mountain Empire District, Eastern Montgomery Mustangs
Spartans won 47-16

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Homefield proved to be quite the advantage for Giles on Friday night.

In Region 1C action, the 2-seed Spartans beat the 7-seed Eastern Montgomery Mustangs, 47-16.

Next week, Giles will host 3-seed Parry McCluer.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jeff Williamson arrived at WSLS 10 in March 2016.

email