Giles proves dominant in Eastern Montgomery win

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Homefield proved to be quite the advantage for Giles on Friday night.
In Region 1C action, the 2-seed Spartans beat the 7-seed Eastern Montgomery Mustangs, 47-16.
Next week, Giles will host 3-seed Parry McCluer.
GILES COUNTY, Va. – Homefield proved to be quite the advantage for Giles on Friday night.
In Region 1C action, the 2-seed Spartans beat the 7-seed Eastern Montgomery Mustangs, 47-16.
Next week, Giles will host 3-seed Parry McCluer.
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.