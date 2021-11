GALAX, Va. – Two of the Mountain Empire District’s top teams met again on Friday night, this time with a trip to the Region 1C final on the line.

One-seed Galax won the rematch over four-seed George Wythe, 35-17.

When the two teams previously played on October 15, Galax won 35-0.

Galax will host 3-seed Parry McCluer next week in the Region 1C final.