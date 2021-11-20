No. 9 Baylor runs away from Stanford in 2nd half, wins 86-48

Stanford forward Jaiden Delaire, center Baylor guard Dale Bonner, right, reach for the ball while driving against Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

WACO, Texas – LJ Cryer scored 21 points and James Akinjo had 11 points with a career high-tying 11 assists, leading No. 9 Baylor to an 86-48 victory over Stanford on Saturday.

A game after matching a school record with 21 steals in a 92-47 win over Central Arkansas, the Bears had nine during a 26-2 run that covered nearly 10 minutes and ended with Baylor in front 60-31. Baylor finished with 16 steals.

Freshman Kendall Brown scored 15 points in the first meeting between the schools in 34 years. It was the first victory for the Bears in the fourth matchup in the series.

Jaiden Delaire and Spencer Jones scored 10 points apiece for the Cardinal (3-2), who shot 29% in the second half in its first-ever trip to Waco. Stanford dropped to 0-2 on the road.

The Bears (4-0) forced 22 turnovers and outscored Stanford 28-6 in points off turnovers while extending their arena record with a 17th consecutive home victory. They also earned their 28th straight win in nonconference games.

Baylor's big run included a steal and layup from Brown, followed soon after by fellow freshman Jeremy Sochan's steal and breakaway dunk. Akinjo's ninth assist came on an alley-oop dunk to Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua.

Cryer hit two late jumpers, including a 3-pointer, to give the sophomore another career high in scoring while going 5 of 9 from long range. He set his career high at 20 two games ago and matched it the previous outing.

Stanford: Freshman Harrison Ingram has cooled off after three double-digit scoring games to start his career. Playing about 100 miles from his high school campus in Dallas, Ingram was held to four points for a second consecutive game, although he had a game-high nine rebounds.

Baylor: A senior transfer from Arizona, Akinjo's early impact has been significant, and this outing came against a familiar foe. He played Stanford twice in the Pac-12 in his lone season with the Wildcats. Akinjo's previous career high for assists came as a freshman with Georgetown against Creighton in 2018-19.

Stanford: North Carolina A&T at home Tuesday.

Baylor: Arizona State in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas on Wednesday.

