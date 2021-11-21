Virginia Tech falls to Miami, 38-26

Virginia Tech failed to gain bowl-eligibility on Saturday, falling 38-26 at Miami.

The Hokies fell behind 28-10 in the second half, but rallied and cut the Miami lead to 31-26 with 2:12 remaining in the third quarter.

But a fourth-quarter touchdown by Miami put the game away and sent the Hokies to a 5-6 record.

Braxton Burmeister threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tre Turner in the second quarter and backup quarterback Connor Blumrick threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter to help Virginia Tech stay in the game, but it wasn’t enough.

The Hokies will now gear up for their annual rivalry game with Virginia in Charlottesville next week.