‘One of the sickest feelings’: Hokies reflect on 2019 loss in Charlottesville as the trip to UVA looms in the distance

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s rivalry week as Virginia Tech prepares to take on Virginia on Saturday. While the Hokies did get the Commonwealth Cup back in Lane last fall, the feeling of losing in Charlottesville in 2019 still lingers.

“From a mindset standpoint, there was no way you could have told that team we were going to go in there and lose that game,” defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt said. “That’s one of the sickest feelings I ever had playing this sport, and obviously I want to go get that taste out of my mouth.”

“I’m sure everyone on that team remembers that feeling and we don’t want to remember that feeling again,” Tre Turner added. “I think that’s where everyone’s head is, we don’t want to lose and we just came off a loss.”

And there’s a little more on the line than retaining the Commonwealth Cup, the Hokies are seeking their sixth win to become bowl eligible.

“Losing the streak last year sort of upset me, that was what we had,” linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “It’s gone, but I want to start a new one, regardless of the bowl, I want to get a win this weekend, and with that comes a bowl but I want this one this weekend.”

Ad

Interim Head Coach J.C. Price played in this rivalry during his time at Virginia Tech, and he knows just how much that Commonwealth Cup means, so much he’s been letting it sit in different meeting rooms this week so the players never lose sight of what the end goal is. Kick off is slated for 3:45 p.m. in Charlottesville on Saturday.