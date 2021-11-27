32º
WATCH: Appomattox clinches Region 2C title with 27-21 win over Glenvar

Raiders built a 27-7 lead over the Highlanders

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

GLENVAR, Va. – Appomattox beat Glenvar on Saturday 27-21 to win the Region 2C title and advance to the Class 2 State Semifinals. The Raiders got a pair of touchdowns from Jonathan Pennix and a 46-yard FG from Tye Robertson in the win. Appomattox moves to 11-1 on the season, as the are seeking their sixth state title in seven years. Glenvar finishes the season at 11-2.

