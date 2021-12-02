Roanoke College women win ODAC opener over Hollins

SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke College women’s basketball team opened up ODAC play against Hollins Wednesday night. In what started as a tightly contested game in the opening quarter, turned into a barrage of points by the Maroons that led to a 78-55 win.

Hollins led 17-15 before Roanoke put together a 20-8 run to separate themselves. The Maroons were paced by Renee Alquiza who scored a game-high 21 points. JaBryah Haverkamp scored 18 points in her 15 minutes of action off the bench. Guard Kristina Harrel added 16 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in the victory. For the second straight game, the Maroons connected on seven three pointers.

As for Hollins, it proved to be its first loss in ODAC play this season. They were led by Unoma Aguolu in the scoring department with 20 points. Xavia Hahn added 10 points off the bench while Tia Tucker and Kayla Surles added 8 points each.

Roanoke improves to 5-0, 1-0 this season and Hollins is now 5-2, 1-1 on the year.

On the men’s side, #9 Roanoke defeated Bridgewater 83-58 to improve to 6-0, 1-0 this season.