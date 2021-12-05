Liberty Christian dominates Abingdon, reaches state final

Lynchburg, Va. – Frank Rocco’s LCA team has advanced to the VHSL Class 3 final after dismantling Region 3d champ Abingdon 56-13. The Bulldogs speed was on display early as Jaylin Belford torched the defense for an 85 yard td run, then returned an interception 72 yards for quick 14-0 lead. The Bulldogs then blocked a punt, setting up quarterback Davis Lane’s connection with Dillon Stowers from 18 yards out. Abingdon got on the board with an Andrew Hounshell 9 yard touchdown run, but the Bulldogs would tack on a another score before the half as Caleb Davidson trotted in, and the margin was 28-7 at half. The Falcons never got closer than 35-13 in the second half as the Bulldogs pulled away for the win. The Falcons finish 12-2 on the season.

“We dug ourselves a hole against Lord Botetourt in the states semifinals last year and the second half we kind of made some adjustments and came rolling back and we just ran out of time. But that momentum is really what is carried us through the off-season and then through these 14 weeks so far and hopefully we can keep it going one more game,” Coach Rocco said.

Liberty Christian will face off against Phoebus next Saturday at Liberty at 4:30 p.m.