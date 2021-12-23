Clemson snaps 11-game losing skid against Virginia, 67-50

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Hunter Tyson scored 17 points, David Collins had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Clemson snapped an 11-game losing streak against Virginia with a 67-50 victory. Clemson (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) also ended an eight-game road skid against Virginia (7-5, 1-1). It was the Tigers first win at Virginia since 2008.

“They made some tough shots. They’re a solid team. They’re perimeters can really score and shoot it and then they can go inside,” said Virginia head coach Tony Bennett. “We had a nice little spurt in the second half and cut it to two or three, and that’s where a breakdown occurred, in terms of a costly turnover. We didn’t get a look and then they usually capitalized on them, that was that was that was tough. When we turn it over, that stat jumps out, or if you know where we got some good looks but couldn’t knock them down. We’ve got a lot of work to do, that’s real. That’s a very solid team we played and we’ll keep working to improve and I just kept telling the guys just keep battling, keep battling, keep trying to be as tough as you can.”

The Cavaliers trailed most of the game and by double digits for most of the second half. They started with an 8-2 surge after halftime to pull to 37-35 but didn’t get closer.

Reece Beekman scored a career-high 20 points to lead Virginia.