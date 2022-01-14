Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry assembles staff full of Virginia, Hokies connections

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry has completed his coaching staff. His ten assistants were rounded out last night with the hiring of Fontel Mines as the wide receivers coach.

Pry said from the get-go that he wanted to bring players and who were true Hokies to Blacksburg. Now that he feels like he has, he’s ready to see it play out on the recruiting trail.

“I think it was important to hire guys who were familiar to our footprint. The Carolinas, Pennsylvania, East Tennessee, obviously the state of Virginia, the DMV. Hiring people that have relationships. I do believe a strong recruiter is a strong recruiter, but relationships help. When you already have those relationships and you’re walking into a school, that goes a long way, so that was factored in as well,” he said.