Roanoke downs Hampden-Sydney for its third straight win

SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke College men’s basketball team brought a two-game win streak into Saturday’s matchup with their rivals from Hampden-Sydney. The first half would be played close as Hampden-Sydney led early before Roanoke came back and enjoyed as much as a six-point advantage, but a late Tiger rally would tie the game at the break, 32-32. Roanoke built an 11-point lead in the final five minutes and hit enough free throws to close out the Tigers, 70-64.

The Maroons capitalized by scoring 18 points off of the Tigers turnovers. Tripp Greene hit some key three pointers in the second half while on the defensive end, Nick Price came up big in the final seconds by recording a key block to help seal the win.

Roanoke moves to 12-4 overall and 4-3 in the ODAC. The Maroons will now travel to play at Shenandoah Wednesday night, 7 p.m. tipoff.