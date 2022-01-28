34º
Liberty men remain undefeated in ASUN, beat North Alabama

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Liberty University basketball (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty Flames remain undefeated in the ASUN, beating North Alabama 72-53.

Darius Mcghee scored 18 points and eclipsed 1,500 career points in the win. Liberty will host Jacksonville State on Saturday at 7 p.m.

