Liberty men remain undefeated in ASUN, beat North Alabama

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty Flames remain undefeated in the ASUN, beating North Alabama 72-53.
Darius Mcghee scored 18 points and eclipsed 1,500 career points in the win. Liberty will host Jacksonville State on Saturday at 7 p.m.
