Devils place All-Star C Hughes on COVID-19 protocol list

Metropolitan Division's Jack Hughes, of the New Jersey Devils, right, skates in front of Pacific Division's Connor McDavid, of the Edmonton Oilers, during the second period of a semifinal NHL All-Star hockey game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes has been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list after participating in the league's All-Star festivities in Las Vegas.

The Devils announced the move on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Hughes has 12 goals and 15 assists in 28 games this season. He was selected by New Jersey with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

The Devils' next game is Monday night at Ottawa.

