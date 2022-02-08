Valley Star Credit Union 300 date announced

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, at Martinsville Speedway will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24.

“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a tradition at Martinsville Speedway that brings the racing community together for the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “We are grateful to our long-time partners at ValleyStar Credit Union for their continued support to bring the best Late Model racers together to compete on the most storied short track in motorsports.”

“The ValleyStar Credit Union team is honored to be a part of such a celebrated and distinguished race. The excitement that comes from this NASCAR event is felt throughout our communities, across Virginia and well outside the Commonwealth,” said Mike Warrell, ValleyStar Credit Union CEO. “This partnership between ValleyStar Credit Union and Martinsville Speedway gives us the chance to drive economic growth and highlight the amazing place that we, our families, friends and fellow businesses call home.”

The 2021 race winner, sixteen year old Landon Pembelton of Amelia, Virginia, won in his debut at the historic track.

Details on the format of the race will be announced later but we do know the race will 200 laps and will feature three segments of 75, 75 and 50 laps.