Floyd County dedicates basketball court to Alan Cantrell

FLOYD, Va. – “I’m very blessed to be having this honor.”

Thursday night was a special one at Floyd County High School as the basketball court was renamed in a dedication ceremony to the legendary coach Alan Cantrell. He touched the lives of many in his decades of coaching both boys and girls basketball at the home of the Buffaloes.

“I’ve had wonderful people support us, my family and great athletes to coach and it was a meant to be kind of thing when we came to Floyd and it’s always been a great fit and the kids have responded really well,” said Cantrell. “We just love Floyd and we love the people.”

Cantrell notched nearly 1,000 career wins which included guiding the girls basketball program to 4 VHSL State Titles and 1 VHSL State Title with the boys program.