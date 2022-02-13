51º
Mutts’ triple double lifts Virginia Tech over Syracuse, 71-59

Hokies, once 2-7 in the ACC, now 7-7 in conference play.

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

Virginia Tech def. Syracuse 71-59 (Virginia Tech/ACC)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech didn’t have the strongest start in ACC play, sitting at 2-7 at one point this season. Now the Hokies are sitting pretty, now back to .500 in conference play, with a 71-59 over Syracuse. Each team entered the contest on 4-game win streaks in what’s proved to be a topsy-turvy ACC season.

The Hokies led for all but five minutes in Saturday night’s win and absolutely dominated the paint (26 points) and took advantage of eleven Syracuse turnovers--turning them into 17 points.

The biggest playmaker of the night was Justyn Mutts. The fifth year grad student recorded just the second triple-double in Virginia Tech history-- 12points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. The Hokies other big man, Keve Aluma, led the team with 20 points and knocked down six free throws.

Despite trailing by double-digits in the second half, Syracuse did put together a late 9-0 run that cut the Hokies lead down to 49-46. Then with just under seven minutes to play, Buddy Boeheim hit a mid-range jumper for the Orange to tie it up 54-54. But the Hokies countered with a 13-0 run on their way to a 71-59 victory.

Virginia Tech has now won an ACC season’s best five games in a row and will prep for in-state rival Virginia Monday night. The Cavaliers defeated Georgia Tech on Saturday, extending their win streak to four games.

