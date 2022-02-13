Roanoke women earn comeback win at home over EMU

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke went searching for their second consecutive win, after defeating Lynchburg on Wednesday night, when they welcomed Eastern Mennonite to the Cregger Center. Roanoke took a three-point lead into the second quarter but a 9-0 run by the Royals would see the visitors in front, 37-30 at the half. Trailing by five in the final period, Roanoke raised their defensive effort and would hold the Royals to just two fourth quarter points as the Maroons used a 17-2 final frame to rally for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win, 62-52.
Other ODAC women’s scores from Saturday:
Randolph-Macon def. Bridgewater 58-47
Randolph def. Virginia Wesleyan 84-49
Washington & Lee def. Guilford 75-60
Shenandoah def. Lynchburg 65-52
ODAC men’s scores from Saturday:
Guilford def. Bridgewater 81-67
Hampden-Sydney def. Roanoke 70-64
Lynchburg def. Washington & Lee 82-75
Eastern Mennonite def. Randolph 81-57
Virginia Wesleyan def. Ferrum 79-58
Randolph-Macon def. Shenandoah 102-60