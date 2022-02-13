Roanoke women earn comeback win at home over EMU

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke went searching for their second consecutive win, after defeating Lynchburg on Wednesday night, when they welcomed Eastern Mennonite to the Cregger Center. Roanoke took a three-point lead into the second quarter but a 9-0 run by the Royals would see the visitors in front, 37-30 at the half. Trailing by five in the final period, Roanoke raised their defensive effort and would hold the Royals to just two fourth quarter points as the Maroons used a 17-2 final frame to rally for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win, 62-52.

Other ODAC women’s scores from Saturday:

Randolph-Macon def. Bridgewater 58-47

Randolph def. Virginia Wesleyan 84-49

Washington & Lee def. Guilford 75-60

Shenandoah def. Lynchburg 65-52

ODAC men’s scores from Saturday:

Guilford def. Bridgewater 81-67

Hampden-Sydney def. Roanoke 70-64

Lynchburg def. Washington & Lee 82-75

Eastern Mennonite def. Randolph 81-57

Virginia Wesleyan def. Ferrum 79-58

Randolph-Macon def. Shenandoah 102-60