Virginia Tech holds 14th annual Baseball Night in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s hard to believe that it’s almost time for a fresh college baseball season. With that, Virginia Tech held its annual Baseball Night in Blacksburg event with a special guest speaker who knows baseball quite well.

Head coach John Szefc enters his 5th season leading the Hokies, who are eager to return to the diamond.

ESPN’s MLB insider Jeff Passan was the guest speaker for the 14th annual event.

“Seeing this team today, seeing what some of their aspirations are, goals are for this year gives me faith not only in this program but the fact that baseball players coming up in this country are going to be of high quality and good people too,” said Passan.

“It’s a good tradition we were fortunate enough to inherit from the people before us that we want to keep moving on and growing,” Szefc said.

Virginia Tech opens its season on the diamond with a three-game home stand beginning on Friday, Feb. 18 with UNC Asheville.

For the Hokies complete schedule, click here.