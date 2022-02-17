54º
wsls logo

Sports

WATCH: District basketball action in the Blue Ridge, Piedmont

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Blue Ridge District, Piedmont District, High School, Girl's Basketball, Boy's Basketball, Manga Vista Warriors, Staunton River Eagles, Tunstall Trojans

ROANOKE, Va. – In the battle for the Blue Ridge District title, the Staunton River girls beat Lord Botetourt 47-31.

“To host a district championship game, that doesn’t happen very often, let’s go back to playing like we’ve always done,” head coach Kim Jones said. “Let’s give our fans what they came to see. Sometimes we talk about the times they’ve [Lord Botetourt] beat us 70-16 and keeping that motivation, remembering where we came from, and how we got here tonight.”

In Southside, the Magna Vista girls faced off against Halifax County. The Warriors claimed the title in a 46-43 win, behind a strong performance from TaNaisha Hairston who scored 17 first half points.

“We have to keep doing things that have been successful for us in the past and that’s what we did down the stretch”, said Magna Vista head coach Kyana Smith. We still missed some easy shots, some defensive matchups slipped at the end, but when it’s all said and done the scoreboard reflected a victory and I can’t be upset about that.”

The #1 seed Tunstall boys battled G.W. Danville for the Piedmont District title, the Eagles win it 63-61.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter