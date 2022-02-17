WATCH: District basketball action in the Blue Ridge, Piedmont

ROANOKE, Va. – In the battle for the Blue Ridge District title, the Staunton River girls beat Lord Botetourt 47-31.

“To host a district championship game, that doesn’t happen very often, let’s go back to playing like we’ve always done,” head coach Kim Jones said. “Let’s give our fans what they came to see. Sometimes we talk about the times they’ve [Lord Botetourt] beat us 70-16 and keeping that motivation, remembering where we came from, and how we got here tonight.”

In Southside, the Magna Vista girls faced off against Halifax County. The Warriors claimed the title in a 46-43 win, behind a strong performance from TaNaisha Hairston who scored 17 first half points.

“We have to keep doing things that have been successful for us in the past and that’s what we did down the stretch”, said Magna Vista head coach Kyana Smith. We still missed some easy shots, some defensive matchups slipped at the end, but when it’s all said and done the scoreboard reflected a victory and I can’t be upset about that.”

The #1 seed Tunstall boys battled G.W. Danville for the Piedmont District title, the Eagles win it 63-61.