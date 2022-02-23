Hollins falls short in ODAC first round to Guilford

HOLLINS, Va. – Kayla Surles led Hollins with 22 points, Xavia Hahn scored a career-high 19 points in the 75-68 loss to Guilford in the first round of the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Hollins led by as many as 24-9 early in the game, before Guilford went on a 9-3 run in the third quarter to take a 55-49 lead into the fourth.

Despite the loss, it was an historic season for Hollins who finished the season tied for the second most victories in a season joining the NCAA and the ODAC (11-13, 7-11).