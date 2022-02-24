WATCH: Radford, Patrick Henry girls advance in Region tournaments

ROANOKE, Va. – In the Region 1C quarterfinals, Auburn girls defeated Covington 65-34.

“I expected it to be tough, I just know our girls know how to play and come out and defeat all odds, we played really well and are ready to move on from there,” Auburn coach Tabby Whitlock said. “I thought our defense went really well, we’re able to read the defense of other teams, so hopefully that helps push us through. We can run the ball and we’re very athletic.”

In the Region 2C semifinals, the Radford girls beat Chatham 69-36.

In Region 5D, the Patrick Henry girls defeated Stone Bridge 43-47. The William Fleming boys fell to Riverside 61-59.

“I think that was the difference down the stretch, they put a little more pressure on us and we turned the ball over a couple of times,” Fleming head coach Mickey Hardy said. “But it was a good ball game, I’m proud of this basketball team to do what they’ve done, 22-4, District champs, tournament champs-- just a great season for us, just proud of them.”

More girls scores:

Region 5D

Briar Woods 49, Massaponax 45

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43, Stone Bridge 37

Region 2C

Alleghany 53, Floyd County 40

Radford 69, Chatham 36

Region 1B

Buffalo Gap 49, Riverheads 48

Rappahannock County 37, Altavista 28

Region 1C

Fort Chiswell 60, Eastern Montgomery 48

George Wythe-Wytheville 46, Narrows 34

More boys scores:

Region 5B

Riverside 61, William Fleming 59

Region 1C

Fort Chiswell 65, Craig County 31

George Wythe-Wytheville 80, Narrows 65

Parry McCluer 53, Grayson County 42

___