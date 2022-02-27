Cave Spring staves off Northside for Region 3D Title

ROANOKE, Va. – In what proved to be the ultimate clash of the titans, region 3D top seed Cave Spring was able to withstand a late Northside comeback to claim a 63-60 victory and the Region 3D Title.

“They kept throwing punch after punch after punch at us until we finally sat down and started playing good defense and altering shots,” said Cave Spring head coach Jacob Gruse.

Northside led by two possessions midway through the fourth quarter until Bryce Cooper starting asserting himself on the Knights’ offensive end. Coupled with sound defense and clutch free throws down the stretch, Cave Spring was able to hold on for the 63-60 victory.

“Our guys had good on-ball pressure and our help defense was there, man. We pride ourselves on good defense and that’s what we did, we want to keep people under 50 but gave them 60 but thank God my assistant coaches are pretty good on offense so we could score 63,” Gruse said.

Ad

Both teams advance to the VHSL Class 3 State Tournament. Cave Spring will host the Region 3C runner-up Fluvanna County in the quarterfinals. Northside will travel to the Region 3C Champion Spotswood in the quarterfinals.

Other Boys Scores:

Region 1B (Final): Altavista def. Buffalo Gap 50-49 (OT)

Girls Scores:

Region 1C (Semifinal): Parry McCluer def. George Wythe 45-31

Region 1C (Semifinal): Auburn def. Fort Chiswell 52-34

Region 3D (Final): Carroll County def. Staunton River 67-54