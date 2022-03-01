Back-to-Back: Liberty’s McGhee named ASUN Player of the Year

LYNCHBURG, Va. – For the second straight season Liberty’s Darius McGhee has been named the ASUN Player of the Year, becoming the fourth ASUN player to ever win the award in back-to-back seasons and first since 2017. In addition to McGhee being named to the ASUN First Team All-Conference squad, Liberty’s Kyle Rode joins McGhee in earning all-conference honors as Rode was named ASUN Second Team All-Conference for the first time in his career.

McGhee has had a historical season as he is the only person in the last 30 seasons of college basketball to score 760 points, grab 140 rebounds, record 110 assists, and make 135 three-pointers in a single season. This season McGhee is averaging 24.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game and picked up his play during conference play averaging 27.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.25 assists per game. One of the best guards in the nation, the senior from Roxboro, N.C. ranks No. 1 in the nation in total points (765), total field goals made (258) and three-pointers made (135) and ranks No. 2 in the country in points per game (24.7). McGhee has set many records this season as he holds the ASUN single season record for most three-pointers made in a season along with setting the Liberty record for most three-pointers in a season, most points scored in a single game (48), most career three-pointers made (359) and set Liberty’s Division I record for most points scored in a single season (765).

For the first time in his career Rode has earned All-ASUN honors after averaging 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The junior from Lexington, Ky. ranks No. 44 in the nation in assist/turnover ratio (2.32) and ranks No. 7 in the ASUN in assists per game. Rode picked up his play during conference play averaging 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists during ASUN contests. Efficient on offense, Rode shot 52.7 percent from the field, 48.2 percent from three-point range and 95.1 percent from the free-throw line.

The Flames will return to action on Thursday, when Liberty faces the winner of the Lipscomb/North Florida matchup in the ASUN Championship Quarterfinals. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Liberty Arena and can be seen on ESPN+.