Virginia Tech’s Kitley named ACC Player of the Year

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Junior center Elizbeth Kitley was named the ACC’s Player of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday morning on the ACC Network’s Packer and Durham. The 6-foot-6 Kitley becomes the first Virginia Tech women’s basketball player to win ACC Player of the Year and she is the first to earn consecutive First Team All-ACC accolades. She is also a 2022 All-Defensive Team member.

Kitley averaged 17.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting a league-best 53.8%. She earned four ACC Player of the Week honors, the most in the league.

The Summerfield, North Carolina native secured 14 double-doubles, the most in the conference and also registered 12 20-point performances this season. An All-Defensive Team selection, Kitley had six games with five or more blocks. She scored 34 points twice, and on one of those occasions, she scored 17 field goals, a program record.

Kitley led the Hokies in scoring 17 times and rebounds 21 times. She is also a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award and is on the Wooden Award Late Season Watch List.

Graduate student Aisha Sheppard earned a Second Team All-ACC nod. She scored 13.07 points per game and connected on the most 3′s in the conference (84).

Sheppard became the Hokies’ all-time leading scorer on Feb. 20 and is now the only woman to score 1,800 points in maroon and orange.

She owns the most 3′s in ACC women’s basketball history with 391.

Her name is plastered across the VT record books, as she owns the most games played, as well as several single season and ACC career marks.

Point guard Georgia Amoore was recognized as an ACC Honorable Mention player Tuesday. In her second season, Amoore averaged 10.6 points per game and was third in the league in assists at 4.3 per game.

The Aussie sophomore led the ACC in 3-point FG percentage at 40.3 and was the only athlete to shoot better than 40% (.436) in ACC play from beyond the arc.

Below are all of the 2021-22 ACC Award Winners

2021-22 Blue Ribbon Panel Awards ACC Player of the Year Voting

-Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C - 948 points

-Elissa Cunane, NC State, Sr., C - 861 points

-Emily Engstler, Louisville, Sr., F - 720 points

ACC Rookie of the Year Voting

-Sonia Citron, Notre Dame, Fr., G - 505 points

-Shayeann Day-Wilson, Duke, Fr., G - 476 points

-Maria Gakdeng, Boston College, Fr., C - 425 points

ACC Coach of the Year Voting

-Wes Moore, NC State - 150 points

-Kenny Brooks, Virginia Tech - 73 points

-Niele Ivey, Notre Dame - 70 points

Blue Ribbon Panel (69 Voters) All-ACC First Team

Cameron Swartz, Boston College, Sr., G Delicia Washington, Clemson, Gr., G Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, 5th Yr., F Emily Engstler, Louisville, Sr., F Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, So., G Deja Kelly, North Carolina, So., G Elissa Cunane, NC State, Sr., C Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, Fr., G Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C Jewel Spear, Wake Forest, So., G

All-ACC Second Team

Taylor Soule, Boston College, Sr., F Morgan Jones, Florida State, Sr., G Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina, So., F Maya Dodson, Notre Dame, Gr., F Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, Gr., G

Honorable Mention

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Georgia Tech, Sr., G Kelsey Marshall, Miami, Gr., G Diamond Johnson, NC State, So., G Kayla Jones, NC State, Gr., F Teisha Hyman, Syracuse, R-So., G Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech, So., G

2021-22 Head Coaches Awards

-ACC Player of the Year: Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C

-ACC Freshman of the Year: Shayeann Day-Wilson, Duke, Fr., G

-ACC Coach of the Year: Wes Moore, NC State

-ACC Defensive Player of the Year: Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, 5th Yr., F

-ACC Sixth Player of the Year: Diamond Johnson, NC State, So., G

-ACC Most Improved Player: Cameron Swartz, Boston College, Sr., G

All-ACC First Team

Cameron Swartz, Boston College, Sr., G Morgan Jones, Florida State, Sr., G Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, 5th Yr., F Emily Engstler, Louisville, Sr., F Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, So., G Deja Kelly, North Carolina, So., G Elissa Cunane, NC State, Sr., C Maya Dodson, Notre Dame, Gr., F Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, Fr., G Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C

All-ACC Second Team: Taylor Soule, Boston College, Sr., F Delicia Washington, Clemson, Gr., G Kayla Jones, NC State, Gr., F Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, Gr., G Jewel Spear, Wake Forest, So., G

Honorable Mention: Kelsey Marshall, Miami, Gr., G Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech, So., G

All-Defensive Team: Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, 5th Yr., F Emily Engstler, Louisville, Sr., F Mykasa Robinson, Louisville, Sr., G Maya Dodson, Notre Dame, Gr., F Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C