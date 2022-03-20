Virginia Tech football welcomes fans, holds open practice

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Fans of all ages were lined up and eager to enter Lane Stadium on Saturday as Virginia Tech held an open practice. It was the first opportunity to see first-year coach Brent Pry and a new coaching staff hard at work leading the Hokies in what many believe will be a promising future.

The players hit the field with an extra pep in their step with a big group of onlookers in the stands. It was a welcomed sight--not only seeing fans but-- for the coaching staff to see the players practice with more energy, something Coach Pry said was not the case on Friday.

“Yeah I was disappointed in the fundamentals and the compete level yesterday. For what we did this winter, I didn’t think we came out and transferred that to the field,” said Pry.

“We addressed it with the guys this morning and I thought it was a lot better today. We want a challenge in area we can. We have to contest every catch, look for every extra yard, if there’s a ball on the ground we have to go after it. We have to fight for every ounce of leverage we can get. That, right now, is all we’re talking about.”

Though it’s very early in spring practices, Pry said the ball has been on the ground too much on the offensive side of the ball. He said this is the first time the quarterbacks group has had a real opportunity to throw the deep ball. As of now, Pry said not position group stands out above the other as they all continue to work and get better.

The team is expected to be in full pads for Tuesday’s practice.