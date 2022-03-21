Virginia Tech baseball takes down Pitt for series win

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech earned its first ACC series win of the season with a 7-1 victory over Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon. Connor Hartigan got the bats rolling for the Hokies by crushing his first homerun of the season deep over the left field wall.

Starting pitcher Ryan Okuda was pulled in the third inning after two runners reached base. In came Radford transfer Graham Firoved to take over on the mound. While he walked the first batter he faced, the Virginia Beach native would strikeout the next three batters to get out of a bases loaded jam. The Panthers were held to a total of 4 hits in the game.

The Hokies offense continued to get better, notching runs in the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth innings for the 7-1 victory.

Virginia Tech will now prepare to host Radford on Tuesday at 4 p.m. before they dive back into ACC play with a weekend series at Notre Dame beginning on Friday.