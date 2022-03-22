Malik Willis impresses during his pro day at Liberty University ahead of NFL Draft

The Flames' former quarterback is expected to be the first quarterback drafted.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – There were upwards of 28 NFL teams at Liberty University on Tuesday scouting the Flames’ former quarterback, Malik Willis.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, as well as Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule both watched as the 6-foot quarterback took part in throwing drills ahead of the NFL Draft.

By all accounts, Willis was sharp in all facets. His footwork, mechanics and the deep ball all looked on point as he stays in the running to be the first quarterback drafted.

Overall, Willis said he felt good about what he showed on the field and the opportunity to talk with NFL teams.

“I got to chop it up with a lot of people. I mean that’s a blessing in itself just the high-profile guys want to talk to me and watch me and my teammates do what we do. Like I said, all the glory to God. It’s been the biggest blessing so far other than waking up this morning,” said Willis.

[Former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis helps homeless woman in need]

Ad

“You can’t quantify. It’s hard to quantify, what this day means in totality for his teammates and the opportunities they get but there’s kids that will work out today that I told staffs in there that if I’m an NFL coach, I at least want this kid in camp,” said Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze.

Liberty’s pro day also provided a spotlight for other Flames players such as receiver Kevin Shaa and 6-4 309-pound offensive lineman Tristan Schultz who had 25 bench press reps.

The event even attracted Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner. He and Willis formed a bond at the recent Senior Bowl.