Virginia Tech will be charging $5 for this year’s football spring game

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech will hold its annual spring game on Saturday, April 16. The game will be part of Virginia Tech’s inaugural Hokie Hi: Weekend at Home and will have a kickoff time of 4 p.m. at Lane Stadium.

The most notable change, tickets for the general public will be sold for $5 with an option to donate to the Hokie Club. According to a school release, current students will be able to receive a complimentary ticket to the game through the standard lottery process used for regular season football games.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Tuesday, March 29. Fans are encouraged to order tickets in advance.

Per usual, parking will be on a first-come, first-serve basis in open parking lots on-campus and off-campus.

The inaugural Hokie Hi: Weekend at Home will be April 14-16, offering Hokie Nation the chance to root on multiple sports programs--softball, baseball and men’s tennis.

Fans attended an open practice on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Lane Stadium (WSLS)

Registration is also now open for Virginia Tech’s annual 3.2-mile Run in Remembrance, which will also happen on Saturday, April 16.

The event will begin with a moment of silence at 9:43 a.m. to honor and remember the vibrant lives of the 32 students and faculty who were tragically taken from us in 2007. The event’s 3.2-mile loop around the Blacksburg campus begins and ends on the Virginia Tech Drillfield near the April 16 Memorial and passes by landmarks such as the Duck Pond, the Grove, the Virginia Tech Pylons, and will take runners and walkers through Lane Stadium.