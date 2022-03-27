Rail Yard Dawgs hosts the Kip Nininger Scholarship Foundation

ROANOKE, Va. – He gave his all in everything he did, especially on the wrestling mats. As a two-time state champion, Kip Nininger was an inspiration to all, which is why his legacy continues to live on nearly a year after his tragic death.

The Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund was founded in his honor an continues to give back to a community that poured so much into him.

“Finding some good after tragically losing my son and being able to help other kids,” said Kip’s father Chris.

We’ve seen those sentiments in action the past few months as KNSF held multiple events to raise money to award wrestling scholarships in and around the Roanoke Valley. On Saturday night, the Rail Yard Dawgs hosted the organization. Chris Nininger did the ceremonial puck drop as he was joined by the Virginia Tech Wrestling program.

Why Virginia Tech? “My son took a visit there and decided he wanted to go there at one point in time so naturally we had a little favoritism there. Coach Robie has been great to work with and his staff and they give us overwhelming support to help promote this cause,” Nininger said.

Ad

They were also able to drive Kip’s Ford pickup truck on the ice and participate in a t-shirt toss.

Kip Nininger's truck on the ice at the Dawgs game (WSLS)

“It means a lot, to be honest with you, because all the people here support us with wrestling,” said Virginia Tech All-American wrestler Mekhi Lewis. “So, to give back and help out a foundation that’s helping other kids with scholarships is really important and good to do.”

A portion of Saturday night’s single game tickets was also donated to the fund.

Nininger said the goal was to award 4-5 scholarships in the foundations first year but they will succeed that number and award over 35 scholarships.

For more on the Kip Nininger Scholarship Foundation, click here.