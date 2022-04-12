Blacksburg boys soccer earn 3-2 comeback win over Salem

SALEM, Va. – River Ridge boys soccer was on tap in Salem on Monday night as the Spartans played host to perennial power Blacksburg. The Bruins entered with just one loss on their record and it stayed that way when this one was over.

Salem came out firing, in particular Evan Lainnez. He scored two goals within the first 13 minutes of the game.

Blacksburg would respond before halftime with a free kick goal from Charlie Lattimer. In the second half, the Bruins scored twice to get the 3-2 victory.

In girls action, Blacksburg defeated Salem 5-0.