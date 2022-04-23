Hidden Valley sends five spring athletes to the next level

ROANOKE, Va. – Hidden Valley had five spring athletes sign their National Letter of Intent Friday. Swimmer Meagan Baxley is off to Washington and Lee, Titan goalie Rio Jarrett is going to Concord University, and three lacrosse players are moving on. Landon Blackshear to Bridgewater, Tyler Duffey to Averett, and Connor McGarry to Pfeiffer University.

Even though their most crucial recruiting period fell during COVID, the five athletes kept up with both their academics and athletics to pursue a chance at the next level.

“Overcoming the challenges of the pandemic and working through a lot of the mitigation plans we had in place and still trying to hone their craft and work individually at home, as well as taking online classes,” Athletic Director John-Michael deeds said. “It’s a real testament to them and their accomplishment and we’re so excited we could join in their efforts today and recognize their accomplishments.”