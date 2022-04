Las Vegas, NV – It’s hard to miss Jelani Woods. The Colts didn’t. Indianapolis selects the Cavs 6-foot-7, 253-pound tight end with the 9th pick of the third round, the 73rd pick overall of the 2022 NFL draft.



Woods turned in 44 catches and eight touchdowns this past season and drew plenty of attention.

A transfer from Oklahoma State, he turned in a 122-yard receiving day in week 2 last year--

just his second game at Virginia.