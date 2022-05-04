Next level: over a dozen student athletes commit to play at the college level

ROANOKE, Va. – The spring sports signing period continued Wednesday out east as Jefferson Forest had 15 student-athletes commit to continue academic and athletic careers at the college level. Nine different sports programs were represented with the athletes choosing eleven different college/universities:
Kyle Butcher (Soccer) Oglethorpe University
Hailey Coleman (Soccer) Randolph College
Grayson Yeager (Soccer) Virginia Wesleyan University
Ben Hiss (Swimming) Randolph College
Evan Shopbell (Swimming) Western Connecticut State University
Connor Kail (Golf) Bridgewater College
Evan Mace (Baseball) University of Lynchburg
Maddie Simmons (Softball) University of Lynchburg
Ryan Roth (Lacrosse) St. Mary’s College
Floyd Wells (Lacrosse) Virginia Wesleyan University
Kandace McIvor (Track) Radford University
Brannon Adams (Cross Country, Track) Liberty University
Shauna Skow (Cross Country, Track) High Point University
Lauren Vossen (Cross Country, Track) High Point University
Matt Wirth (Wrestling) Roanoke College
In Daleville at Lord Botetourt High School, All-State honoree Evan Gates committed to run cross country and track at the University of Lynchburg.
Congratulations to Evan Gates as he commits to run at the University Lynchburg! @catawbacrazies pic.twitter.com/CiJevCtVN4— Chuck Pound (@CoachLB) May 4, 2022