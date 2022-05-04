Next level: over a dozen student athletes commit to play at the college level

ROANOKE, Va. – The spring sports signing period continued Wednesday out east as Jefferson Forest had 15 student-athletes commit to continue academic and athletic careers at the college level. Nine different sports programs were represented with the athletes choosing eleven different college/universities:

Kyle Butcher (Soccer) Oglethorpe University

Hailey Coleman (Soccer) Randolph College

Grayson Yeager (Soccer) Virginia Wesleyan University

Ben Hiss (Swimming) Randolph College

Evan Shopbell (Swimming) Western Connecticut State University

Connor Kail (Golf) Bridgewater College

Evan Mace (Baseball) University of Lynchburg

Maddie Simmons (Softball) University of Lynchburg

Ryan Roth (Lacrosse) St. Mary’s College

Floyd Wells (Lacrosse) Virginia Wesleyan University

Kandace McIvor (Track) Radford University

Brannon Adams (Cross Country, Track) Liberty University

Shauna Skow (Cross Country, Track) High Point University

Lauren Vossen (Cross Country, Track) High Point University

Matt Wirth (Wrestling) Roanoke College

In Daleville at Lord Botetourt High School, All-State honoree Evan Gates committed to run cross country and track at the University of Lynchburg.