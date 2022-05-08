55th annual Cosmopolitan Track and Field meet wraps up at Fleming

ROANOKE, Va. – The 55th annual Cosmopolitan Track and Field meet wrapped up at William Fleming Saturday as athletes had to battle more than just their fellow athletes but, mother nature as well.

In the girls 1600 meter run, the Randy Lower Run, it was paced by two Hidden Valley runners. Sophia Pineda and Sadie Wagner claimed the top two spots with Carolyn Connelly of Northside claiming third.

The boys 1600 meter run, the Homer Bast Run, had a huge field with Garrett Kinder of Pulaski County rising above the rest with a time of 4:33.64. Daniel Zearfoss of Glenvar finished second, roughly five seconds behind him.

In the girls 4 x 100 relay, just a handful of teams competed. It was a solid start for all of them until they reached the anchor leg. Breanna Davis of Patrick Henry separated herself, seemingly gliding on the track giving the Patriots a first place finish with a time of 52.44 seconds.

To find other results from the meet, click here.