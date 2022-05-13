Virginia Tech softball falls to Clemson in semifinal round of ACC tournament

PITTSBURGH, PA – The No. 2 Virginia Tech Hokies fell 4-1 to the No. 15 Clemson Tigers in the semifinals of the ACC Championship on Friday afternoon.

Freshman Emma Lemley (15-5) got the ball to start for Virginia Tech (41-7) and took the loss. The right-hander went seven innings, giving up four runs on five hits, allowing two walks and striking out six.

Sophomore Cameron Fagan led the way offensively for the Hokies, going 1-for-3 in the ballgame. Emma Ritter also added an RBI in the sixth.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Trailing 3-0, the Hokies first put runs on the board in the sixth inning. Senior Mackenzie Lawter came across to score the lone run of the inning for Virginia Tech and get them on the board off a fielder’s choice from Ritter. The Hokies were unable to get any closer, as Clemson added one run to their tally on the way to a 4-1 final.

GAME NOTES» Lemley faced 27 Clemson hitters in the game, allowing four ground balls and 10 fly balls while striking out six.» Fagan led the Hokies at the plate, going 1-for-3.» Clemson was led offensively by sophomore Alia Logoleo, who went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI.» Sophomore Valerie Cagle led the Tigers pitching staff, throwing seven innings of one-run ball.