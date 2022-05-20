‘Any day, someone can beat anyone’: Hokies ready for region challenge against St. Francis

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Batting practice on Thursday was all work no play for the Hokies. As they prepare to face St. Francis on Friday in the first game of the Blacksburg Regional, hard hitting is a must.

“I think we swung great as team today, we’re all excited and we’re confident looking forward to tomorrow’s game,” junior infielder Meredith Slaw said.

“We’re swinging the bat really well right now, if you watched batting practice, we put on a show,” head coach Pete D’amour said. “So hopefully it translates tomorrow.”

The Red Flashes are batting .300, but will be facing pitchers like Keely Rochard and Emma Lemley, who have nearly 500 strikeouts combined this year.

“The thing is, they’re conference champions, you have to be ready to play them,” D’amour said. “We’re not overlooking them by any means, we will be ready, they’ve always traditionally been able to swing the bat really well.”

“Any day, someone can beat anyone, I don’t really focus on the past games, who we played last, I focus on who we play next, and handle business then,” Rochard added.

Virginia Tech and St. Francis will kick off the Region play tomorrow at Tech Softball Park at 2 p.m. Kentucky and Miami (OH) will follow.