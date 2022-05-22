Lynchburg falls to Birmingham-Southern 10-2

LYNCHBURG, Va. – No. 11 Lynchburg was seeking to avenge and early season loss to No. 2 Birmingham-Southern as the two squared off in Regional play for the second consecutive year.

The Hornets started the game scoring two runs in the first inning. Riley O’Donovan and Gavin Collins each recorded an RBI for the 2-0 lead. The Panthers bats were hotter--shelling out 10 runs that were spearheaded by a five-run third inning.

The Hornets are now in an elimination game against Salve Regina. That game will be played Sunday morning at 11 a.m. The winner will advance to the Regional Final matchup with Birmingham-Southern.