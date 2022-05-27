The ‘Super’ challenge awaits: Hokies face Florida in Super Regional series

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Survive and advance is the name of the game at this point in the season, and after beating Kentucky twice in the same day for the Super Regional berth, they now will face another SEC foe at Tech Softball Park, #13 Florida.

When it comes to battling back, the Hokies are pros.

“I think we’ve known that we’ve had the capabilities all year, we just had to be confident in our approaches up there and we know good things are going to happen and I think the same things stay true this weekend,” catcher Mackenzie Lawter said.

After a double elimination regional that found Virginia Tech playing 5 games, a best of three series against Florida is welcomed.

“We’ve kind of been doing it all year long, play a three game series, it kind of helps getting back to what feels normal in a way,” pitcher Keely Rochard added.

The Gators pose quite the problem behind their pitching- their defense has only allowed ten runs in their last 6 games, and only two during Regionals.

Ad

“Their team speed, 130 stolen bases, something like that,” head coach Pete D’Amour said. “Always been perennially one of the best defensive teams in the country, they’re not going to come in here intimidated by our crowd.”

“Our goal is just win, at this point in the season, this is what you play for these are the moments that we’ve been preparing for all season, I think we just use that to our advantage,” Lawter finished.

First pitch is 2 p.m. Friday at Tech Softball Park.