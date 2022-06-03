Virginia Tech baseball confident heading into Region play

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A fresh ACC championship banner graced English Field on Thursday as the Hokies took to the diamond for practice. Head Coach John Szefc said that success breeds confidence and the Hokies have plenty of that heading into Region play.

“We can talk until we’re dead in the face about chemistry and everything else, and I think our guys have a lot of it but we also have a lot of guys who are really good,” Szefc said. “I mean they’re not doing it with smoke and mirrors they’re doing it because they’re good. It’s because they work at it, and because they have a lot of confidence in what they’re doing. And that’s what brings them here, there are no teams that get here because they’re close friends, it’s about are they good enough for are they not.”

Virginia Tech is coming off of a 10-0 loss to UNC in the ACC tournament. But they trust in their blue-collar mentality to continue to play hard and prove the doubters wrong.

“There are still people doubting us even though we’ve had a really good year which is fine. It doesn’t bother us, we don’t look into it,” sophomore outfielder Gavin Cross said. “It’s just kind of a chip on the shoulder as far as continuing to prove people wrong and going out there and playing hard for each other and putting up W’s.”

The Hokies will start off their Regional one Friday night at 7 p.m. against Wright State, a team who they played in March and split the series with.