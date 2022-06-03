71º

Watch: Alleghany outscores Glenvar for girls region soccer crown

Weather causes suspensions and delays on Thursday night

John Appicello, Sports Director

Roanoke, Va. – The VHSL region tournament schedule was a bit scattered on Thursday evening due to lightning and storm delays. We still managed to crown a few champions, including the Alleghany girls soccer team, the Blacksburg girls soccer team, and the Appomattox baseball team.

Here are the scores and outcomes of our local teams in Region playoff action.

Girls Soccer:

Region 4D Title: Blacksburg 1 Salem 0.

Region 2C TItle: Alleghany 4 Glenvar 3.

Boys Soccer:

Region 4D title: Western Albemarle 1 Jefferson Forest 1 -Suspended 1st half. Will resume Saturday night.

Region 2C title: Radford vs Glenvar -PPD. Will be played Friday at 6 p.m. at Bogle Stadium.

Baseball:

Region 2C title: Appomattox 14 Alleghany 0.

REgion 3C title: Liberty Christian 2 Spotswood 0. Suspended in 2nd inning. will resume 3 p.m. Friday.

