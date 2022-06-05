62º

Liberty baseball eliminated in extras from NCAA Tournament

Associated Press, Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Danny Wuestenfeld’s two-out single in the bottom of the 12th scored pinch-runner Zach Lechnir to give Central Michigan a 3-2 win over Liberty in a loser-out game at the Gainsville Regional. Garrett Navarra singled to center field to open the 12th and advanced to second when Mario Camilletti was hit by a pitch. Justin Simpson moved the runners up before Lechnir came in to run for Navarra.

Cade Hungate got Jakob Marsee to line out to second base for the second out, but Wuestenfeld slapped the next pitch into left for the winner.

