Moving on: No. 4 Virginia Tech advances to Super Regionals of NCAA Baseball Tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Hokies remain unbeaten in the NCAA DI Baseball Tournament after a 7-2 win over Columbia Sunday night. The win came in the Blacksburg Regional Final which means the fourth ranked Hokies have advanced to their first ever Super Regional in program history.

The night started well at the plate with Tanner Schobel hitting a 2-run home run to left field for the 2-0 lead over the Lions. That was followed up by Nick Biddison RBI triple in the second inning. The Hokies held a 3-0 advantage.

Their work at the plate was backed up by great work on the mound. Ryan Metz got the start for Virginia Tech, going 4.2 innings and tallying 4 strikeouts and allowing just one run on three hits.

Tech increased its lead in the 5th inning, with a 3-run home run by Carson DeMartini and a solo home run by Nick Biddison. It was 7-1 Hokies in front as they headed to the eighth inning. That’s when Columbia was able to yield one run on an RBI single by Anton Lazits to make it a 7-2 ballgame.

But the Hokies never wavered--on the mound or at the plate. They went on to seal the game and the Blacksburg Regional with the 7-2 victory.

Virginia Tech will host the winner of the Gainesville Regional in the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament next weekend.