Around the Way with EJ: Dr. Ronald Marsh

ROANOKE, Va. – I first met Dr. Marsh during my high school days at William Fleming. I never knew what his exact role at the school was at the time but I always remember him reaching out to me and engaging in brief conversation. It was another classic example of not truly knowing some of the great people that walked the halls as administrators.

Fast forward more than a decade later, I was excited to hear his journey, his walk of life. It was vital because as he says, “Your walk of life ends up being your future. We need to know our history to go further.”

As a Roanoke native, Dr. Marsh found his love for basketball at an early age and that’s what carried him to every part of the Star City, playing with and against some of the areas finest hoop stars. He attended Jefferson Senior High School where he won a state championship with the Magicians his senior year. After short stints at Ferrum College and Hill College, Marsh would later attend the University of Texas at Arlington. Though he had hopes of making the NBA, things didn’t work out--but all hope was not lost.

Since that time, Marsh has dedicated his life to ministry and helping youth through athletics and education. While he dropped out of UTA, Marsh graduated from Bluefield College in 2011 and is just one month away from earning his Master’s Degree.

“When I look back now, all things work together for your good,” said Marsh. “[I want to] help young men take the route of success and tell them my story and hope that my story will be significant to their future.”